Stocks fall on selling, DSE key index dips 2-month low

Stocks plunged on Sunday as the dominant small investors went on selling spree pulling down indices on both the bourses. DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dipped two-month lows at the close of the trading. Indices on the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also fell.

DSEX, plunged 70.52 points or 0.99 per cent to 7,005, after gaining more than 55 points in the previous day. Two other indices -- the DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 1.02 points to 2,698 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) plunged by 30.37 points to 1,487, at the close.

Turnover, settled at Tk 14.71 billion on the DSE, up 12 per cent from the previous day's tally of Tk 13.10 billion.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 375 issues traded, 292 closed lower, 57 higher and 26 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco--the flagship company of Beximco Group-topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 3.42 billion changing hands, capturing 23 per cent of the day's total turnover.

It was followed by Orion Pharma (Tk 793 million), Delta Life Insurance (Tk 784 million), NRB Commercial Bank (Tk 728 million) and Genex Infosys (Tk 617 million). Beximco was also the top gainer, posting a 7.50 per cent gain following the news of its record dividend and profit growth while FAS Finance was the worst loser, losing 10.66 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 122 points to 20,570 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) dropped 72 points to 12,361 at the close of the trading.

Of the issues traded, 205 declined, 62 advanced and 21 remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor. The port city's bourse traded 12.87 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of nearly Tk 500 million.















