Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

COP26 climate deal harder than Paris: summit president

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

LONDON, Oct 23: Success at the upcoming COP26 climate summit is "definitely harder" than the 2015 Paris talks which resulted in a landmark accord, the British minister presiding over the gathering warned Saturday.
The October 31-November 12 gathering in Glasgow is the biggest climate conference since the Paris summit and is seen as crucial in setting worldwide emission targets to slow global warming.
Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the talks, told the Guardian newspaper that getting nearly 200 countries to commit to the emission targets to limit global temperature rises to less than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels was a daunting task.
"What we're trying to do here in Glasgow is actually really tough," he said.  "It was brilliant what they did in Paris" but "a lot of the detailed rules were left for the future," he added. "It's like, we've got to the end of the exam paper and the most difficult questions are left and you're running out of time "This is definitely harder than Paris on lots of levels."
The task will be made all the more difficult as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir
Putin are not attending but sending delegations. More than 120 world leaders and around 25,000 delegates are expected in Glasgow.
The Paris accord saw 197 nations agree to limit global heating to below 2 degrees but their "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs) -- national plans drawn up to implement the deal -- have been deemed inadequate.
Strengthening those plans will be a key part of negotiations. "What we're potentially saying to countries is that if your NDC isn't good enough, you're going to have to come back to the table," said Sharma. He called on the world's biggest emitter China, whose fractious relationship with the West is another obstacle to agreement, to present its NDC.
"They signed up to the communique in July that we negotiated in Naples, that all the G20 would come up with enhanced NDCs before COP -- I reminded them they needed to deliver on that," he said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday that the current climate situation was "a one-way ticket for disaster" as he stressed the need to "avoid a failure" at COP26.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP26 climate deal harder than Paris: summit president
9 die of C-19, 278 newly infected
Bangladesh to share ‘climate prosperity plan’ at COP26
Kingpins of Pirganj attack arrested
BNP infected with virus of suspicion
Daily essentials’ prices up again
Govt fails to contain price hike: Fakhrul
Trial to be held in speedy tribunal: Anisul


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft