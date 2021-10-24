9 die of C-19, 278 newly infected

The country witnessed nine more deaths due to Covid-19 in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands at 27,814. As many as 278 new cases were detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,567,417.

Besides, 294 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing

up the recovery rate to 97.67 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,530,941, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 1.85 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 15.36 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 832 labs across the country tested 15,042 samples.

Among the deaths, two each died in Dhaka, Rajshahi, and Khulna divisions, and one each died in Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Among the nine deceased, six were men and three were women.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,814 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,000 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast-spreading virus claimed more than 4.95 million lives after infecting more than 243 million people throughout the world until Saturday evening, according to Worldometer.

More than 220.96 million people also recovered at the same time from the disease which has spread to 220 countries.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.





