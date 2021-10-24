Video
Bangladesh to share ‘climate prosperity plan’ at COP26

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: Bangladesh plans to present its "climate prosperity plan" aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming on economic development at the forthcoming U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, a Bangladeshi climate official says.
The plan envisions boosting renewable energy, making agriculture more resistant to climate shocks and finding solutions in nature to challenges posed by global warming, such as restoring mangroves to protect coasts from cyclones.
The South Asian nation says it will encourage other similarly vulnerable countries to draft their own plans. Representatives of more than 200 countries will gather for the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 in Glasgow, Scotland, to discuss new targets for cutting or curbing the growth of emissions that contribute to climate change.
With most of its 160 million people tightly packed into low-lying areas along the Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh is considered especially prone to flooding, extreme weather and the loss of farmland to rising ocean levels.
Relying on its own resources and with support from the international community, Bangladesh could still make the Ganges River delta that dominates much of the country prosperous, Abul Kalam Azad said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday.
"Hopefully, we'll be carrying this to COP26, requesting all vulnerable countries to have their own prosperity plans looking toward their own issues, own problems and own resources," said Azad, the government's special envoy to the Climate Vulnerable Forum, a group of nations most vulnerable to climate change.
The question of how climate change will impact its economy is key for the country that has emerged as one of Asia's fastest growing economies. Its GDP has increased from $6.2 billion in 1972 to $305 billion in 2019. Some forecasts expect it to double in size by 2030, with the goal of becoming a higher middle-income country by 2031 and a developed one by 2041.


