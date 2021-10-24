Kingpins of Pirganj attack arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) says people from Rangpur's Pirganj gathered to attack Hindu homes in Majhipara after seeing a post 'dishonouring religion' on Saikat Mandol's Facebook page.

Saikat made the 'incendiary religious' posts on Facebook in a bid to increase his follower count, according to the

elite police unit.

The RAB made the remarks at a press conference on Saturday after arresting the 24-year-old Saikat and another suspect in the Pirganj violence, 36-year-old Rabiul Islam, from Gazipur.

"Saikat wanted to publicise his 'image' and increase his Facebook 'follower' count by making incendiary posts," said RAB spokesman Commander Khondker Al Moeen at a press conference.

Saikat Mandol, 24, who was arrested on charges of carrying out arson attacks, lootings and violence against the Hindu people in Rangpur's Pirganj, led the attacks, RAB said on Saturday.

"Saikat provoked the locals by various provocative comments and false posts on Facebook and spreading rumours. On the day of the incident, his (Saikat) associate Rabiul Islam, 38, gathered the locals with provocative remarks announced through loudspeakers and carried out the attack," said RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moeen.

Earlier on Friday, the elite force arrested Saikat Mandol, son of Md Rashedul Haque, and Rabiul Islam, son of Md Moslem Uddin, from Tongi in Gazipur. The RAB has initially interrogated both the accused after their arrest.

At the press conference, Khandaker Al Moeen said, "There was a personal conflict between two youths Paritosh Sarkar and Ujjal, residents of Barakarimpur in Pirganj. In a sequel to it, Ujjal made a derogatory comment about Paritosh's religion, later, Paritosh made a counter-comment on Ujjal's religion on Facebook Messenger. But, Ujjal posted that comment of Paritosh on Facebook."

He further said, "Saikat spreads Ujjal's post on his own Facebook page which has about 3,000 followers. He was making instigating posts on Facebook since the Cumilla incident and took advantage of the feud between Paritosh and Ujjal."

The RAB official said Shaikat was waiting for the weak time to destroy communal harmony. "Saikat was spreading instigation centering the Facebook message of Paritosh as well as he led the attack."

RAB said that no specific information has been found that Saikat has any affiliation with any political party.

Khandaker Al Moeen said, "Saikat informed that he is a student of a degree college in Rangpur. He may have been promoting himself as the leader of Chhatra League. However, he could not provide any information or evidence in this regard."

"Saikat has run false propaganda about himself on Facebook at various times. He even claimed himself to be a student leader several times. He has also introduced himself as activist of different parties. However, he could not give specific information about this."







