Daily essentials’ prices up again

The prices of rice, edible oil, chicken, potato and sugar have risen again in a week in the capital's kitchen markets.

Broiler chickens are being sold at Tk 185 to Tk 190 each, Sonali chickens at Tk 300 to Tk 320 and local chickens at Tk 500 to Tk 550.

Several vegetables are also being sold at higher prices in the city markets.

Potato, which was sold at Tk 15 to 16 per kg in last week, was sold at Tk 25 per kg on Saturday.

Low-income people are suffering due to the price rise of vegetables and chicken. Buyers and sellers are often engaged in arguments over the prices.

The information was obtained by talking to retailers and buyers during visits to Kawran Bazar, Shantinagar Bazar and Malibagh Bazar in the capital.

The daily market commodity price list of the government agency Trading

Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has noticed an increase in the prices of these items.

According to TCB, the prices of seven products have gone up by another point in a week.

The items are: fine rice, edible oil, sugar, chicken, local ginger, cumin and cinnamon.

According to the TCB, the price of a kg of rice has gone up by 0.83 per cent, edible oil by 1.09 per cent per litre, local ginger by 2.8 per cent, cumin by 2.8 per cent, cinnamon by 2.20 per cent and broiler chicken by 4.41 per kg.

A kg of sugar is being sold at 1.89 per cent more in seven days.

The sellers say that the Miniket rice, which was sold at Tk 56 earlier, is now selling at Tk 57. The prices of all types of rice including Atash, Paijam, Katari, Nazir, Kajal Lata, and Guti-Swarna have gone up by Tk 50 to Tk 75 per bag of 50 kg.

Didar Hossain, owner and retailer of Khalek Rice Agency in Malibagh Kitchen Market, told the Daily Observer that the price of fine rice has gone up anew. "Where earlier we sold fine rice at a maximum of Tk 66 per kg, we have to sell it at Tk 68 per kg," he said.

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital, this correspondent found that open soybean oil is being sold at Tk 152 to Tk 155 per kg. Last week, the price of open oil was Tk 148 to Tk 149 per kg. In other words, the price of open soybean has increased by Tk 7 per kg in a week.

According to the new price, the maximum price of a litre bottle of soybean will be Tk 160, a litre of open soybean will be Tk 138 and a litre of 'palm super' will be Tk 118 per litre.

Traders said oil was not available at any wholesaler at the price set. It has to be bought at a higher price.

The price of open sugar in the market has gone up by another Tk 2 per kg to Tk 82. In the previous week it could be bought for Tk 78 to Tk 80. However, the price of lentils remains the same -- large grains Tk 85 to Tk 90 and small grains Tk 100 to Tk 110 per kg.









