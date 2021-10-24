Video
Sunday, 24 October, 2021
Home Front Page

Govt fails to contain price hike: Fakhrul

Fomenting communal strife, he says

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

"People of the country have started speaking out against the government. People want security to survive and their voting rights from the government," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
BNP Secretary General has made the statement
while speaking at the human chain programme organized by the Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP in front of the National Press Club, protesting the relentless rise of the commodity prices.    
"The government had promised to feed per kg rice at Tk 10, but now it is feeding rice at Tk 80," said Fakhrul Islam and added, "Soyabean oil prices rose by Tk 60 per litre in a week. The price of sugar, salt, vegetables and pulses has gone up. The Awami League does not care about the people; the party leaders are busy embezzling people's money."
According to the BNP Secretary General, "This government has failed to reduce the prices of daily commodities, ensure food, clothing and shelter for the poor and maintain communal harmony."
He said, "The government is creating communalism by not providing security to the puja mandaps with the help of the police administration. This government is depriving people from their rights."
"People now want their democratic rights back, they want security to survive, they want to see the country's leader Khaleda Zia free," Mirza Fakhrul said.
The BNP leader said, "I will tell the government to stop oppressing people and resign immediately. Give the responsibility to a non-partisan, neutral government, which will hand over power to the people's representatives through an election," Fakhrul Islam added.


