Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:33 AM
Communal Violence In Cumilla

Trial to be held in speedy tribunal: Anisul

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said the trial of communal violence in Cumilla will be held in the speedy trial tribunal as soon as after getting a probe report.
The law minister made this remark while participating in a programme at
Bangabandhu International Conference Centre arranged for a felicitating newly-appointed officer of the Directorate of Registration.    
Narayanganj District Registrar Md Ziaul Haque presided over the programme while Secretary of the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs division Md Moinul Kabir, Secretary of the Law and Justice division Md Golam Sarwar and Inspector General of Registration Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and others were present at the programme.


