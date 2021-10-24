Iqbal among four on 7-day remand

Cumilla, Oct 23: A court in Cumilla on Saturday placed four persons, including Iqbal Hossain, on a seven-day remand in a case filed over the alleged desecration of the holy Quran, which sparked a series of deadly attacks on Hindus across the country.

Kotwali Police Station SI Mofizul Islam filed a petition for 10-day remand after producing the four before the Court of Cumilla Senior Judicial Magistrate Mithila Jahan this morning.

After hearing in the case, the court granted seven-day remand for them. Three other accused in the case are Darogabari

Mazar's assistants Humayun Kabir and Faysal Ahmed, and one Ikram Hossain.

On Thursday night, police arrested Iqbal from Sugandha Point in Cox's Bazar. From there, he was brought to Cumilla Police Lines Friday afternoon.

All of them have been arrested in a case involving charges of dishonouring the Quran, filed with Kotwali Model Police.

Cumilla's Superintendent of Police Faruque Ahmed said nine cases have been registered so far and a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with the perceived act of sacrilege in Cumilla.

Police officials in Cumilla said Iqbal, 35, son of Noor Mohammad Alam of Khanqah Mazar neighbourhood in the city's Sujanagar, had worked as a painter.

Police on Wednesday said they had identified from security camera footage the young man who "placed the copy of the Quran" at the puja venue in the city's Nanua Dighir Par in the wee hours of October 13.

The temporary puja venue did not have a CCTV camera, but footage from a security camera at a nearby house showed a young man walking towards the puja venue after leaving the Darogabari shrine of Shah Abdullah Gazipuri after 2am.

Footage shows the man carrying something that resembles a book. On his way back from the puja venue at 3:12am, he was seen carrying a replica of Gada (mace), a weapon of Hindu god Hanuman. Locals said they found a copy of the Quran in the lap of Hanuman, a central character in the Hindu epic Ramayana, but his weapon was missing.

The Kotwali Police Station chief recovered the copy of the Quran after getting a call via the 999 national helpline. Police later arrested the man who published on Facebook a video of the officer with the Quran.

Several temples and puja venues in the city came under attack in the afternoon as tension mounted after the video went viral. Many shared the video and called for attacks on Hindu sites alleging sacrilege. Police said seven people died as communal violence spread to other parts of Bangladesh.







