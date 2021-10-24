N-power plant project to delay electricity supply

Electricity supply from the country's first nuclear power project would be delayed as Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) has failed to timely start the implementation work of the power transmission or evacuation system from the $US12.65 billion project.

"If the power transmission infrastructure and facilities are not ready, the Rooppur plant will not be able to start operation even if the nuclear power project is completed in time," State minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Saturday.

He made the remarks while addressing at the presentation session of the PGCB on the country's power transmission plan at a city hotel on Saturday.

He also said that new sources of renewable energies are coming up to boost up the energy-mix against the backdrop of global climate change.

Government signed a $1.06-billion loan agreement with New Delhi in

2017 over the financing of these projects, with the target of implementing them by 2022 as the 1,200 MW first unit of the Rooppur NPP is expected to start commercial production from the first half of 2023.

Nasrul Hamid said the timely start of operations of the Rooppur NPP project will depend on the timely implementation of the power transmission projects, unfortunately it would be delayed.

According to sources, PGCB, the state-owned power transmission body took the projects to facilitate power distribution from the RNPP, the country's maiden under-construction nuclear power project being implemented with financial support from the Indian Line of Credit (LoC).

To transmit power from Rooppur plant, PGCB has taken up a 464km 400kV transmission line project, divided into four segments for smooth implementation of this project that includes a 102km Rooppur-Bogra line, 144km Rooppur-Gopalganj line, 147km Rooppur-Dhaka line and 51km Aminbazar-Kaliakoir line.

Work on the 13km river crossing has been divided into two segments: the 6km Padma River crossing line and 7km Jamuna River crossing line.

The five transmission projects are: 464km 400kV transmission lines including 13-km river crossing, 205km 230kV transmission lines including 7-km river crossing, 400kV 5 Bay Extensions, 230kV 4 Bay Extensions and qualitative upgradation of the Bangladesh power system for frequency control and frequency drop protection, protection system, emergency control system and other associated tasks.

The State Minister said that steps would be taken to import clean energy from the neighboring nations including Nepal and Bhutan beside the ongoing efforts to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix.

With power secretary Habibur Rahman in the chair, the function was also addressed by Planning Commission member Sharifa Khan while additional secretary of the power division Nurul Alam conducted the event.

Director of Power Grid Company India Limited Abhay Chowdhury made a presentation on the topic.

Nasrul Hamid mentioned that efforts are being made to modernize and streamline the transmission system of the country.

"The process of modernizing the transmission and distribution systems is underway. Various projects have been undertaken to develop the distribution system", he added.

He said there must be an automatic frequency control for all kinds of electricity like renewable energy, coal-fired power, nuclear power, oil and gas-fired power plants to synchronize with the transmission system.

The state minister said renewable energy and its transmission system would be included in the integrated master plan.

He said the government has a plan to generate 40 percent of electricity from renewable energy by 2041.







