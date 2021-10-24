Video
PM opens Payra Bridge today

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

A view of the Payra Bridge. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A view of the Payra Bridge. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The government is to open the country's 4th longest bridge today for traffic movements which has been constructed over the Payra River in Lebukhali area on Patuakhali-Barishal highway.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the four-lane bridge virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.
After inauguration of the bridge, people of Khulna, Rajshahi, Barishal and rest of the divisions can travel country's renowned tourist spot Kuakata and Payra sea port without ferry.
According to local people, the bridge is no less
important to them than the Padma Bridge.
Patuakhali district Awami League President valiant freedom fighter Kazi Alamgir said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has fulfilled the much expected dream of southern region people. We the people of Barishal and Patuakhali are expressing endless thanks to the Prime Minister.
The 1,460m long and 19.6m wide bridge will be connected on both sides by cables. The bridge is 18.30m high from the water level. Seven km approach roads have been constructed on the both sides of the bridge.
For the first time in the country, a 'bridge health monitor' system has been installed on the bridge, which will send signals of natural disasters, including thunderstorms and earthquakes, or any damage.
Abdul Halim, director of the bridge project, said, "The use of single pillar in the middle of the river will not disrupt the normal flow of the river."


