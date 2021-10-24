Singapore lifts travel ban on 6 countries including BD from Oct 27

Singapore government has decided to lift travel ban on those who have visited six countries - Bangladesh India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - with a travel history of 14 days and will allow them to enter the country from October 27.

The decision has come as the nations adjust border measures in response to the global Covid-19 situation, says the Ministry of Health of Singapore.

Earlier, it imposed restriction on those travellers to travel the country with a 14-day travel history.