Man held with 8 gold bars in Hili

DINAJPUR, Oct 22: Police on Friday detained a smuggler with eight gold bars from Birampur at Hili border of Dinajpur.

The detainee was identified as Golzar Hossain, 50, son of Abdur Rahman of Basupara area of the upazila.

Police said a team, being informed of gold smuggling in India through the Katla border, conducted a drive in the area around 7pm. Police detained Golzar when he tried to escape after placing gold bars under a wooden log placed next to Katla Bazar.

Eight gold bars were seized from under the wooden logs. During the interrogation, Golzar admitted that he possessed the gold bars. -UNB