Naval chief off to India on official visit

Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:32 AM
Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal left on Saturday for India on a seven-day official visit.
The Navy Chief went to India on an invitation of Admiral Karambir Singh, the Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy, said an ISPR press release.
During his visit, the Navy Chief will pay a courtesy call on Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of India and the Chief of Naval Staff of Indian Navy Admiral Karambir Sing.
Besides, he will pay a courtesy call on Defence Secretary, Foreign Secretary and other senior officials. He will also inspect of Information Fusion Center for Indian Ocean Region (IFCIOR) and discuss issues of mutual interests. He is expected to return home on October 29.    -BSS


