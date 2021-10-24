Video
Letter To the Editor

Thwart the conspiracy of communal turmoil

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Dear Sir
It is very disheartening that several sporadic incidents took place across the country centring sacrilege of the Holy Quran at a puja mandap in Cumilla.  At least six people have been killed in violence erupted in different parts of the country. Fear and panic seized people as miscreants went berserk in vandalism, looting and setting temples on fire.

Bangladesh is a unique example of communal harmony where different ethnic and religious people including over a half crore Hindus have been living in coexistence for year after year. People from all walks of life irrespective of caste, creed and religion stood on the same platform against the Pakistan enemy forces at the clarion call of the father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and to achieve liberation. But anti-liberation forces are still active to tarnish the non-communal spirit of Bangladesh.

We believe, anyone trying to create anarchy in the name of Islam which never allows violence and inhuman activities must be curbed.

Emdadul Amin Chowdhury
Over email



