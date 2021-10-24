Video
Home Countryside

Artistes get financial aid in Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Oct 23: Financial assistance was given to Covid-19 affected and insolvent poets, cultural activists, artists, and musicians in the district as incentive on Tuesday morning.
A cheque distribution programme was organised in Shilpakala Academy in the town.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) and President of Shilpakala Academy Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain distributed cheque of Tk 10,000 each among 19 of them. The programme was moderated by Shilpakala Academy's Secretary Ziaul Ahsan Gazi.
The DC said teachers, physicians, journalists, cultural activists, members of trade bodies were provided incentives across the country. This financial assistance has been given as a part of it.



