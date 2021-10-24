Video
Home Countryside

Durgapur growers find interest in sugarcane farming

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondent

A sugarcane field in Durgapur Upazila. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Oct 23: Growers are getting interested to farm sugarcane in Durgapur Upazila of the district.
Already, many of them have changed their fate by farming sugarcane in the upazila.
Once, there was no sugarcane grower in the upazila. But in the last seven years, many farmers have shifted to sugarcane farming.
Sugarcane is the raw material to produce sugar and molasses. There is a great demand for the sugarcane, which is chewed and used for juice.  Sugarcane juice is rich with nutrition values, which provide quick energy and relief from weakness.
According to the DAE (Department of Agriculture Extension), different species of sugarcane have been cultivated on 17 hectares of land in Durgapur Upazila this season. For profiteering benefits, the sugarcane farming has gone up.
 While visiting different markets in the upazila, this correspondent found  sugarcane in a great demand. Per piece sugarcane stick is selling at Tk 20-40.
Farmer Sazzad Hussain of Chowbaria Village in the upazila said, he has brought about four bighas of land under sugarcane at Tk 25,000 to 30,000, taking advice from the DAE.
He has got a profit of over Tk 1 lakh from sale of sugarcane of one bigha land. If he gets government help, he will be able to cultivate sugarcane on more land, he added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Sobuz Ali said, there are 16 varieties of sugarcane for chewing and juice. Of these, Gandari, Babulal, Ishwardi 16, Acha Pham, CO-206, Asrit, Kajla, Mishrimala, and CO-528 varieties are very popular.
Farmers are showing more interest in sugarcane farming as they got lucrative profits, he added.


