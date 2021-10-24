UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage

THAKURGAON, Oct 23: A court in the district on Thursday afternoon sent nine people including a union parishad (UP) chairman to jail in a case filed for arranging child marriage.

Abdus Salam, chairman of Dusu UP in Baliadangi Upazila of the district, marriage registrar Abdul Quader and local journalist Abil Kalam are among the jailed persons.

Thakurgaon Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Arifur Rahman sent them to jail after rejecting their bail petitions.

An underage girl had recently been married off in Palashbari Village in Baliadangi Upazila.

Later, the groom Mizanur had filed a case with Baliadangi Police Station.





