Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Oct 23: A court in the district on Thursday afternoon sent nine people including a union parishad (UP) chairman to jail in a case filed for arranging child marriage.
Abdus Salam, chairman of Dusu UP in Baliadangi Upazila of the district, marriage registrar Abdul Quader and local journalist Abil Kalam are among the jailed persons.  
Thakurgaon Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Arifur Rahman sent them to jail after rejecting their bail petitions.
An underage girl had recently been married off in Palashbari Village in Baliadangi Upazila.
Later, the groom Mizanur had filed a case with Baliadangi Police Station.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Artistes get financial aid in Pirojpur
Durgapur growers find interest in sugarcane farming
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage
32 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Five people murdered in five districts
Ban fails to stop catching hilsa at Shibchar
Amid the recent spike in nationwide attacks on Hindu people centring
Three more die of corona at RMCH


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft