32 nabbed with drugs in seven districts

A total of 32 people including a woman have been arrested with drugs in separate drives in seven districts- Rajshahi, Naogaon, Bagerhat, Barishal, Joypurhat, Kushtia and Thakurgaon, in five days.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Four people have been detained with drugs in separate drives in Bagha Upazila of the district in two days.

Police, in a drive, arrested two people along with 0.10 grams of heroin in the upazila on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Rafiqul Islam, son of late Yaad Ali, and Atim, residents of Kaligram Village in the upazila.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kaligram area in the morning and arrested them with the heroin.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail.

Earlier, police, in another drive, arrested two more people along with 100 bottles of phensedyl in Bagha Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The arrested persons are Ibrahim Hossain, 34, and Swapon Ahmed, 17, son of Abdus Salam, residents of Polashi Fatehpur Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Abdus Salam and his son Swapon were paddling phensedyl by a pickup van from Chanpur Shimul Talarghat area in the evening.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive there and detained Swapon and pickup van driver Ibrahim with the phensedyl.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Abdus Salam managed to flee the scene.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Saturday following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagha PS Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested three drug dealers along with heroin and phensedyl in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Friday.

The arrested persons are Md Samir Hossain, 35, son of late Abdus Samad of Saraisha Village, and Md Aminul Islam Fitu, 35, son of Shahajahan Ali of Debnagar Village in Sadar Upazila of Chapainawabganj; and Md Moharam, 50, son of late Azim Uddin, a resident of Porshuram Village in Dhamoirhat Upazila of Naogaon.

RAB-5 (CPC-3) Joypurhat Camp Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir said on information, a team of the elite force led by Squad Commander Additional Superintend of Police Zahid conducted a drive at Shalpi Bazar in the upazila in the afternoon and arrested the trio with 60 grams of heroin and 10 bottles of phensedyl.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested were handed over to police, the official added.

BAGERHAT: RAB members, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 395 yaba tablets in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested persons are Md Mikail Sheikh, 24, son of late Idris Sheikh, a resident of Sreerampur Village, and Safin Hawlader, 32, son of Amir Hawlader of Noihati Village in Rupsha Upazila of Khulna.

RAB-6 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Khulna Camp conducted a drive in Town Nowapara area in Fakirhat Upazila of the district in the afternoon, and arrested the duo with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fakirhat PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Friday.

BARISHAL: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 6kg of hemp in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The arrested person is Md Raju, son of Md Farid Hossain, a resident of Baishari Union in the upazila.

DB police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Kachua Village in the afternoon and arrested him with the hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against him with Banaripara PS in this connection.

Banaripara PS OC Md Helal confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB, in separate drives, arrested 20 people along with drugs from different areas in the district town on Thursday night.

The arrested people are: Md Maruf Hossain, 21, Md Sajib Hossain, 20, Md Babu Patwari, 35, Md A Hamid, 48, Md Jahurul Alam, 50, Jadu Urao, 30, Md Pias Ahmed, 28, Md Mizanur Rahman, 33, Md Raihan Hossain, 25, Md Sumon Sumon Islam, 31, Md Jahangir, 30, Md Nishat, 20, Md Nahid Alam, 29, Md Shawon, 21, Md Mamun Islam, 22, Santosh Minzi Urao, 46, Md Arif Hossain, 31, Md Sarwar Rowshan, 34, Mod Jony Ali, 29, and Md Shahin Hossain, 22.

RAB-5 sources said separate teams of the elite force from Joypurhat Camp led by its Commander Lieutenant Commander Taukir and Squade Commander Additional Superintend of Police Zahid conducted drives in Sweeper Colony, Rail Gate-2 and Duckbanglow Road areas in the district town at night, and arrested them red-handed while they were consuming drugs.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police, in a drive, arrested a drug dealer along with 2kg of hemp in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The arrested person is Shipon, 32, son of Tufan Ali, a resident of Pakuria Village in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers led by Sub-Inspector Ziaur Rahman conducted a drive in Joyrampur area, and arrested Shipon with the hemp from an auto-rickshaw.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed aganist him with Daulatpur PS in this connection.

THAKURGAON: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), in a drive, arrested a listed drug dealer along with phensedyl and yaba tablets from Pirganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested person is Rozina Begum Sundari, 35, wife of Shariful Islam, a resident of Senua Village in the upazila.

Pirganj PS OC Jahangir Alam said on information, a team of DNC conducted a drive in Senua area at night, and arrested her with 20 bottles of phensedyl and 85 yaba tablets.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Sundari's husband Shariful fled the scene.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Pirganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail on Wednesday noon, the OC added.





