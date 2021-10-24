Five people murdered in five districts

Five people including a woman and a local leader of Juba League have been murdered in separate incidents in five districts- Narail, Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Pirojpur and Cox's Bazar, in five days.

NARAIL: A farmer was stabbed to death at his paddy field in Lohagara Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nousher Sheikh, 35.

Police sources said Faruque Sheikh, a resident of Sorushuna Village, stabbed Nousher while he was working at his paddy field at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narail Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station (PS) Sheikh Abu Hena Milon confirmed the incident, adding that Faruque Sheikh has psychological disorder.

BOGURA: A man was stabbed to death by his neighbours in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

Deceased Jaher Ali Pramanik, 40, son of late Harun Ar Rashid, was a resident of Rahmatbala Madhyapara Village under Lahiripara Union in the upazila. He was a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver by profession.

Police and local sources said Jaher Ali had been at loggerheads with his neighbour Sajib, son of Nurul Amin, following a land dispute. As a sequel to it, they both were locked into an altercation at around 10:30am.

At one stage of the altercation, Sajib stabbed Jaher with a sharp weapon, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, Jaher succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Accused Sajib went into hiding soon after the incident.

Bogura Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was murdered in an attack carried out by his rivals in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Deceased Matiur Rahman, 32, son of late A Salam, was a resident of Asanpur Village under Rohanpur Union in the upazila. He was milk seller by profession.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Matiur at noon while he was returning home from Punra Village, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, locals rescued Matiur from a paddy field in critical condition and rushed him to Gomastapur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) for better treatment.

Later, he succumbed to his injuries at RMCH in the evening while undergoing treatment.

PIROJPUR: A woman was chopped to death by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Tahmina Begum, 45, was the wife of Abdus Sattar Sheikh, 50, a resident of Judgekhola Village under Sikdermollick Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Abdus Sattar Sheikh took loans from different NGOs in the name of his wife. Following this, the couple locked into an altercation on Thursday morning.

At one stage, Abdus Sattar chopped his wife to death.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested Abdus Sattar in this connection.

Pirojpur Sadar PS OC AJM Masudduzman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.

COX'S BAZAR: A Juba League leader was shot to death by miscreants in Maheskhali Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Quader, 35, son of Mohammad Amin, a resident of Kalarma Chhara Fakir Jumpara area under the upazila. He was the former vice-president of Kalarma Chhara Union unit Jubu League.

Local sources said the miscreants intercepted Ruhul on his way home by an auto-rickshaw. They took him down from the vehicle and hacked him with a sharp weapon.

Later, they opened fire on him and then, fled the scene.

He was rescued and taken to Badarkhali General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Maheskhali PS OC Abdul Baten said police assumed that he might have been killed over previous enmity.

A police hunt is going on to arrest those involved in the incident.

The body, however, was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.





