Amid the recent spike in nationwide attacks on Hindu people centring the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla, the Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Bangladesh Brahmon Parishad jointly organized a protest rally in Pabna Town on Saturday. photo: observer