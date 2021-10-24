Video
Sunday, 24 October, 2021
Countryside

Three more die of corona at RMCH

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Oct 23: Three more people died of the coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Saturday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
He said all the deceased who died at the RMCH in the last 24 hours had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, one was from Rajshahi, Natore and Chuadanga districts each.
Some 61 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 192 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, the RMCH director added.


