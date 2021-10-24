Two crushed under train at Gafargaon

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Oct 23: Two people were crushed under train in separate incidents in Gafargaon Upazila of the district in two days.

A man was crushed under a train in the upazila on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 26, could not be known immediately.

GRP police recovered his body from Mir Bazar area of Rouha Village in the upazila in the morning.

Later, the body was sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier, a rickshaw-puller was crushed under a train in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Faruk, 35, son of Shahjahan, a resident of Sholhasia Village in the upazila.

GRP police and local sources said the Agnibeena Express train hit him at around 10pm while he was crossing a rail line in the upazila, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, GRP police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

In-Charge of Gafargaon GRP Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incidents.

