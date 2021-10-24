Begumganj OC withdrawn

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Oct 23: Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Begumganj Police Station (PS) Kamruzzaman Sikder has been withdrawn over the recent communal attacks on temples, idols and properties of Hindus at Chaumuhani in Begumganj Upazila of the district which left two people dead.

"Begumganj PS OC has been withdrawn and attached to the Industrial Police. In his place, Mir Zahedul Huq Rony has been posted as the new OC," Noakhali Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Shahidul Islam said on Friday.

Meanwhile, one of the accused Abdur Rahim Sujan, arrested in connection with the attacks pleaded guilty and gave a confessional statement in court on Thursday.

He was arrested from Karimpur in Choumohani in the morning.

"During the arrest, items looted from Hindu community's business establishments were recovered from him. He pleaded guilty and the court sent him to jail after the statement," SP Shahidul said.

"Police are working to arrest the rest of the accused in the case," he said.

It may be mentioned that several thousands of unruly devotees brought out processions from different mosques in Chaumuhani town in Begumganj after Juma prayers on Friday last raising the allegation of keeping the Holy Quran in Cumilla puja mandap.

At Choumuhoni DB Road (Feni-Noakhali Road), Bank Road and College Road, they launched attacks and vandalised houses and temples of Hindu community, leaving two persons dead.

The deceased were, later, identified as Jatan Saha, 42, and Pranto Chandra Das, 30.

Later on Saturday morning, several thousands of people belonging to the local Hindu community blockaded the Chaumuhani-Feni Road violating Section 144 imposed by the administration in Choumuhoni. From the blockade, leaders of the Hindu community demanded withdrawal of Begumganj's OC and UNO, and Noakhali's SP and DC.



