Two ‘commit suicide’ in 2 dists

Two people including a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Laxmipur, on Friday.

MYMENSINGH: A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) reportedly committed suicide using his state-issued gun in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night after posting a Facebook status.

Deceased Sohrab Hossain Chowdhury, 23, was the son of Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, a resident of Bashpadua Village in Parshuram Upazila of Feni.

It was learnt that Sohrab took his life out of frustration as he could barely run his family with his salary.

He wrote a post on his Facebook timeline that reads, "After seven years of struggling with mental pain and poverty, I have really become tired. Now, I need a little bit rest. I apologize to my family, fellow seniors and juniors and my friends. Forgive me for this heinous deed. I had no alternative choice."

Later, he shot himself with the gun at BGB-39 Battalion Camp in Khagdahar area ata around 9:30pm, said Assistant Director of the BGB camp Yunus Ali.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Faruque Hossain confirmed the incident.

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Shabana Akhter, 13, was the daughter of Babul Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Char Kadira Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Udayan High School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Shabana had been suffering from stomach pain for the last couple of days.

However, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon as she could not bear the pain anymore.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.







