Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in 2 dists

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Our Correspondents

Two people including a schoolgirl have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Laxmipur, on Friday.
MYMENSINGH: A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) reportedly committed suicide using his state-issued gun in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night after posting a Facebook status.
Deceased Sohrab Hossain Chowdhury, 23, was the son of Anwar Hossain Chowdhury, a resident of Bashpadua Village in Parshuram Upazila of Feni.  
It was learnt that Sohrab took his life out of frustration as he could barely run his family with his salary.
He wrote a post on his Facebook timeline that reads, "After seven years of struggling with mental pain and poverty, I have really become tired. Now, I need a little bit rest. I apologize to my family, fellow seniors and juniors and my friends. Forgive me for this heinous deed. I had no alternative choice."
Later, he shot himself with the gun at BGB-39 Battalion Camp in Khagdahar area ata around 9:30pm, said Assistant Director of the BGB camp Yunus Ali.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station (PS) Faruque Hossain confirmed the incident.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A schoolgirl reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday noon.
Deceased Shabana Akhter, 13, was the daughter of Babul Hossain, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Char Kadira Union in the upazila. She was an eighth grader at Udayan High School.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Shabana had been suffering from stomach pain for the last couple of days.
However, she hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of her room in the house at noon as she could not bear the pain anymore.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Artistes get financial aid in Pirojpur
Durgapur growers find interest in sugarcane farming
UP chairman among 9 jailed for arranging child marriage
32 nabbed with drugs in seven districts
Five people murdered in five districts
Ban fails to stop catching hilsa at Shibchar
Amid the recent spike in nationwide attacks on Hindu people centring
Three more die of corona at RMCH


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft