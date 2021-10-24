Two drown in two districts

A minor child and a farmer drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Chapainawabganj and Bogura, in two days.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a water body in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rumana, 1, daughter of Russel, a resident of Tentulia Village under Rohanpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rumana fell in a water body in the house at noon while she was playing beside it.

Later, the family members recovered her body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Gomastapur Police Station (PS) Selim Reza confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A farmer drowned in the Karatoya River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Moksed Alam, 55, a resident of Telihara Balupara Shekherkola area in the upazila.

It was learnt that said Moksed went missing in the river on Friday morning while taking bath.

Later, locals spotted the body floating in the river at around 8pm, 10 hours after he went missing, and recovered it.

Confirming the incident, Bogura Sadar PS OC Salim Reza said police handed over the body to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.





