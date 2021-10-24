Video
Sunday, 24 October, 2021
Depression in Bay jeopardises coastal life

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Our Correspondent

BETAGI, BARGUNA, Oct 23: Low-lying areas, fish enclosures and betel leaf orchards were submerged due to non-stop rainfall in Betagi Upazila of the district during the last few days.
Local life became jeopardised. Fishing trawlers in coastal areas were put on cautionary signal no. 3 by local meteorological (Met) office.
The torrent rainfall was triggered by depression in the west Bay of Bengal. The depression flowed over the coastal areas, and it hit Payra Port in Mirjaganj Upazila of Patuakhali District and in Betagi Upazila of Barguna District.
Still the Bishkhali River is remaining tumultuous. Skies are cloudy in coastal areas.
The rainfall continued from Sunday. Till 3pm on October 20, 171 millimetre rainfall was recorded by WDB (Water Development Board)-Barguna. Met office forecast cloudy sky and rainfall for the next 2-3 days.
Officially, the rain has damaged advance vegetables in these localities. Fields of red spinach, green spinach, bottle gourd, cauliflower, and cabbage have been affected mostly.
Betel leaf grower Krishna Kanta Gharamiu of ward no.3 in Betagi Pourasabha said, betel leaf orchards are likely to be rotted.
Betagi Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain said, the damage will not be so  high if the rain water makes recession within 1-2 days.
But if the water remains stranded, the advance winter vegetables will get rotted.
From Tuesday to Wednesday morning, there was not so movement of people. Day-earning people have been in disarray.
Rickshaw-puller Bimal Pramanik said, "I can't pull rickshaw amid so rain. I have to pay three instalments in a week.  I am in problem."
The Bishkhali River is still turbulent. Due to ban time, there is no trawler in the sea, said President Abdul Rob Sikdar of Betagi Upazila Fish Trader Association.


