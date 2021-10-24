Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Princess Mako celebrates final birthday as imperial member

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

TOKYO, Oct 23: Japan's Princess Mako turned 30 on Saturday -- her final birthday as a member of the imperial family before she marries her commoner boyfriend next week. Her marriage to Kei Komuro on Tuesday will mean she becomes a commoner in keeping with laws saying female members of the imperial family cannot keep their royal status after marriage.
Princess Mako and Komuro met while attending the International Christian University in Tokyo in 2012. Before his introduction as the royal fiance, Komuro was better known as the "Prince of the Sea," after appearing in a beach tourism campaign for the city of Fujisawa, south of the capital Tokyo.
The couple is expected to move to New York, where Komuro works as a lawyer, after the wedding. The three-year engagement of Princess Mako and Komuro was marked with scandal and controversy, which started when a tabloid reported that Komuro was embroiled in a money scandal.    -REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Princess Mako celebrates final birthday as imperial member
US to launch new lunar program Artemis Feb 2022
Biden, Macron discuss 'stronger' European defense
Israel outlaws Palestinian civil groups, UN 'alarmed'
Demonstrators hold banners and placards as they take part during a protest
India seeks compensation for climate damages
Teen sells wife for RS1.8 lakhs to buy a smartphone
Sonia sets record years to lead Congress


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft