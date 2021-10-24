Princess Mako celebrates final birthday as imperial member

TOKYO, Oct 23: Japan's Princess Mako turned 30 on Saturday -- her final birthday as a member of the imperial family before she marries her commoner boyfriend next week. Her marriage to Kei Komuro on Tuesday will mean she becomes a commoner in keeping with laws saying female members of the imperial family cannot keep their royal status after marriage.

Princess Mako and Komuro met while attending the International Christian University in Tokyo in 2012. Before his introduction as the royal fiance, Komuro was better known as the "Prince of the Sea," after appearing in a beach tourism campaign for the city of Fujisawa, south of the capital Tokyo.

The couple is expected to move to New York, where Komuro works as a lawyer, after the wedding. The three-year engagement of Princess Mako and Komuro was marked with scandal and controversy, which started when a tabloid reported that Komuro was embroiled in a money scandal. -REUTERS