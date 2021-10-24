Biden, Macron discuss 'stronger' European defense

WASHINGTON, Oct 23: US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed strengthening European defenses in a telephone call Friday, the White House said, as Washington seeks to mend ties after a bitter row over submarine contracts.

The two leaders "discussed efforts to enable a stronger and more capable European defense while ensuring complementarity with NATO," the statement said. Biden will meet Macron in Rome later this month, and the statement said he looked forward to the chance to "take stock of the many areas of US-France cooperation, and reinforce our shared interests."

Biden and Macron last spoke on September 22 for their first conversation since the furious spat over selling submarines to Australia severely strained relations. -AFP





