Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Israel outlaws Palestinian civil groups, UN 'alarmed'

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

JERUSALEM, Oct 23: Israel on Friday designated six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations and accused them of funnelling donor aid to militants, a move that drew criticism from the United Nations and human rights           watchdogs.
Israel's defence ministry said the groups had ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP), a left-wing faction with an armed wing that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis.
The groups include Palestinian human rights organizations Addameer and Al-Haq, which document alleged rights violations by both Israel and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.
"(The) declared organizations received large sums of money from European countries and international organizations, using a variety of forgery and deceit," the defence ministry said, alleging that the money had supported PFLP's activities.
The designations authorize Israeli authorities to close the groups' offices, seize their assets and arrest their staff in the West Bank, watchdogs Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said in a joint statement.
Addameer and another of the groups, Defense for Children International - Palestine, rejected the accusations as an "attempt to eliminate Palestinian civil society."
According to the ministry, the six groups "constitute a network of organisations active undercover on the international front on behalf of the PFLP to support its activity and further its goals."
The ministry named the groups as the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC), Addameer, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Al-Haq, Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCI-P) and the Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).
A ministry statement said that while the groups functioned as civil society organisations, they were in fact "controlled by the senior leaders of the PFLP" and employed many of its members, "including activists who participated in terror activity".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Princess Mako celebrates final birthday as imperial member
US to launch new lunar program Artemis Feb 2022
Biden, Macron discuss 'stronger' European defense
Israel outlaws Palestinian civil groups, UN 'alarmed'
Demonstrators hold banners and placards as they take part during a protest
India seeks compensation for climate damages
Teen sells wife for RS1.8 lakhs to buy a smartphone
Sonia sets record years to lead Congress


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft