Israel outlaws Palestinian civil groups, UN 'alarmed'

JERUSALEM, Oct 23: Israel on Friday designated six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations and accused them of funnelling donor aid to militants, a move that drew criticism from the United Nations and human rights watchdogs.

Israel's defence ministry said the groups had ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP), a left-wing faction with an armed wing that has carried out deadly attacks against Israelis.

The groups include Palestinian human rights organizations Addameer and Al-Haq, which document alleged rights violations by both Israel and the Western-backed Palestinian Authority in the occupied West Bank.

"(The) declared organizations received large sums of money from European countries and international organizations, using a variety of forgery and deceit," the defence ministry said, alleging that the money had supported PFLP's activities.

The designations authorize Israeli authorities to close the groups' offices, seize their assets and arrest their staff in the West Bank, watchdogs Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said in a joint statement.

Addameer and another of the groups, Defense for Children International - Palestine, rejected the accusations as an "attempt to eliminate Palestinian civil society."

According to the ministry, the six groups "constitute a network of organisations active undercover on the international front on behalf of the PFLP to support its activity and further its goals."

The ministry named the groups as the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC), Addameer, Bisan Center for Research and Development, Al-Haq, Defense for Children International - Palestine (DCI-P) and the Union Of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC).

A ministry statement said that while the groups functioned as civil society organisations, they were in fact "controlled by the senior leaders of the PFLP" and employed many of its members, "including activists who participated in terror activity". -AFP





