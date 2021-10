Russian and Chinese warships on Saturday hold their first joint patrols







Russian and Chinese warships on Saturday hold their first joint patrols in the Western part of the Pacific Ocean on October 17-23. The naval manoeuvres have been closely watched by Japan which said earlier this week that a group of 10 vessels from China and Russia sailed through the Tsugaru Strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido. Photo : Reuters