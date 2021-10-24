Video
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:28 AM
Home Foreign News

UN fears 'mass atrocity crimes'

Myanmar is now in conflict, could be failed state: UN envoy

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 23: The UN said Friday it feared an even greater human rights catastrophe in Myanmar amid reports of thousands of troops massing in the north of the Southeast Asian country, which has been in chaos since a February coup.
"We should all be prepared, as the people in this part of Myanmar are prepared, for even more mass atrocity crimes. I desperately hope that I am wrong," said UN Special Rapporteur on Myanmar Tom Andrews.
More than 1,100 civilians have been killed in the country's bloody crackdown on dissent and more than 8,000 arrested since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.
Andrews, who was presenting the findings of an annual human rights report on Myanmar to the General Assembly, said that he had received information that tens of thousands of troops and heavy weapons were being moved into restive regions in the north and northwest.
The findings, he said, also indicated that the junta had engaged in probable crimes against humanity and war crimes. "These tactics are ominously reminiscent of those employed by the military before its genocidal attacks against the Rohingya in Rakhine State in 2016 and 2017," Andrews said.
Meanwhile, the UN special envoy for Myanmar has warned that February's military takeover has led to armed conflict and if power isn't returned to the people in a democratic way the country "will go in the direction of a failed state."
Christine Schraner Burgener told a U.N. news conference Thursday that conflict between the military, which took power on Feb. 1, and civilians and ethnic minorities is intensifying in many parts of the country.
"The repression of the military has led to more than 1,180 deaths," she said. "The army uses a range of tactics against civilian populations, including burning villages, looting properties, mass arrests, torture and execution of prisoners, gender-based violence and random artillery fire into residential areas."
Schraner Burgener said the military is conducting clearing operations in Chin and several other states and there is continued fighting in Kachin and Shan states, "so all over the country we have a huge scale of violence."    -AFP


