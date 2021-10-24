Video
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021
Remembering poet Shamsur Rahman

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021

Saturday marks the 93rd birthday anniversary of poet, writer and journalist Shamsur Rahman, widely regarded as a pivotal figure in Bengali literature from the latter part of the twentieth century.
The Ekushey Padak winning litterateur was born on October 23, 1929, in old Dhaka in then British Bengal to Mukhlesur Rahman Chowdhury and Amena Khatun.
The legendary poet's birth anniversary is being observed through numerous events by cultural organisations.
Marking the occasion, Bangla Academy will hold a solo lecture session on Sunday at the Academy's Poet Shamsur Rahman Seminar Room.
Prominent researcher and poet Prof Khaled Hossain will present the keynote lecture at the event.
Secretary of Bangla Academy AHM Lokman will deliver the welcome address, and poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, the director general of Bangla Academy, will preside over the function.
Poet Shamsur's ancestral home is in Paratali village of Narsingdi district.
After graduating with an honours in English literature from the University of Dhaka in 1953, he began his career as a journalist in Daily Morning News in 1956.
He joined Radio Pakistan as a programme producer the following year and worked there till 1959. After his stint in Radio Pakistan, he returned to Daily Morning News as a senior sub-editor and worked there from 1960-1964.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

