Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:28 AM
JPC to help build multicultural society, hopes Hasan Mahmud

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

The Jatiya Press Club (JPC) will keep up its role in building a diversified multicultural society with the spirit of patriotism, democracy and human values in the days to come, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.
The minister expressed the hope while speaking at a programme, marking the 67th anniversary of the Jatiya Press Club in the city on Friday night.
The minister also greeted the Press Club members on the occasion and wished them a greater success in their profession.
JPC president Farida Yasmin, general secretary Ilias Khan, vice-presidents Hasan Hafiz and Rezwanul Haque Raza; joint general secretaries Mainul Alam and Md Ashraf Ali; treasurer Shahed Chowdhury and members of the management committee and sub-committees were present.
JPC president Farida Yasmin said the process to build the 31-storey 'Jatiya Press Club Bangabandhu Media Complex' is well underway with the cooperation of the ministries concerned.
General secretary Ilias Khan said Jatiya Press Club is always a place for free thinking and interactions of journalists and it will remain so in the future, too.
JPC, the 'Second Home' of journalists, stepped into its 68 years on Wednesday with a glorious history. However, the cultural function and annual dinner were held on Friday as the 67th founding anniversary day of the club coincided with the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi.
After a hiatus of one year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, JPC celebrated the big moment with various programmes since October 6, maintaining health safety protocols.    -UNB


