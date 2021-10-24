Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

LONDON, OCT 23: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the spirit Manchester United displayed in coming back from 2-0 down to beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League group match on Wednesday is part of their DNA.
Victory eased the pressure slightly on United's Norwegian manager after a series of disappointing results in the Premier League.
Ahead of this weekend's games they are five points off leaders Chelsea and face a daunting clash on Sunday with in-form Liverpool.
Liverpool, the only unbeaten side in the league, could stretch their advantage over United to seven points if they win.
However, Solskjaer took heart from Wednesday's come from behind win which saw superstar Cristiano Ronaldo head home the winner nine minutes from time.
"It's something we have done plenty of times at the club," said Solskjaer.
"It's in our DNA. It's 'Never Give In', (the title of) Sir Alex's documentary. That's what our fans expect from us, to give our best all the time.
"If you do that with the quality the players have here you can win games.
"You can sometimes lose games, but if you give everything then that's a team out there.
"Hopefully it's the end of a bad period for us. Teams always go through bad spells and good teams come together."
Solskjaer has concerns over the fitness of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Marcus Rashford as United bid to reboot their title campaign.
Defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester and a home draw with Everton left them off the title pace.
Solskjaer says a loss to Liverpool would present a huge challenge to redress the seven points difference even though it is early in the campaign.
"To be seven points behind is going to be a big distance," said Solskjaer.
"One point between is close, but we are so early in the season and every point matters just as much.
"We saw last season that every team goes through a bad spell.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer
Top seeds Sabalenka, Muguruza crash out in Moscow
World number one Barty pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season
Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'
Dybala back for Juve's trip to champions Inter
Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as ManU face Liverpool
Messi in Marseille: Classic French rivalry has Argentine accent
Namibia target more World Cup shocks


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft