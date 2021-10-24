Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74

LONDON, OCT 23: Mohamed Salah has told Liverpool he wants to stay for the rest of his career, but the Egypt forward insisted the success of his contract negotiations with the club "doesn't depend on me".
Salah's current contract expires in 2023 and Liverpool are trying to finalise a new long-term deal.
The 29-year-old has so far been unable to come to terms with the Reds amid reports he wants wages that would make him one of the Premier League's top earners.
That has sparked fears Salah will leave Anfield eventually, a concern fuelled when he flirted with Real Madrid last season.
But, on the eve of Liverpool's clash with arch rivals Manchester United on Sunday, Salah put the ball in his club's court as he said he would stay forever given the chance.
"It doesn't depend on me, but if you asked me I would love to stay until the last day of my football career," Salah told Sky Sports on Friday.
"But I can't say much about that, it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club wants. It doesn't depend on me.
"At the moment, I can't see myself ever playing against Liverpool. That would make me sad.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer
Top seeds Sabalenka, Muguruza crash out in Moscow
World number one Barty pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season
Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'
Dybala back for Juve's trip to champions Inter
Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as ManU face Liverpool
Messi in Marseille: Classic French rivalry has Argentine accent
Namibia target more World Cup shocks


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft