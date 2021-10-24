Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Namibia target more World Cup shocks

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

SHARJAH, OCT 23: Namibia coach Pierre de Bruyn revealed Friday that his World Cup history-making team has been assembled with just 18 players to choose from in the country.
Namibia, ranked a lowly 19, reached the T20 World Cup second round for the first time with an eight-wicket win over Ireland.
They now go into the Super 12 stage where they face former winners India and Pakistan as well as New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland.
"We are not an organisation with the luxury of a lot of resources around us," said De Bruyn.
"I've got 18 players to pick from in my national squad and I know what they've put in for the last three years.
"It sounds like a cliche that the hard work has paid off, but it certainly did and I'm really ecstatic for the players."
On Friday, Namibia chased down their modest target of 126 with skipper Gerhard Erasmus making an unbeaten 53.
"We are a small country, a small number of people play cricket. We should be proud of ourselves," said Erasmus.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer
Top seeds Sabalenka, Muguruza crash out in Moscow
World number one Barty pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season
Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'
Dybala back for Juve's trip to champions Inter
Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as ManU face Liverpool
Messi in Marseille: Classic French rivalry has Argentine accent
Namibia target more World Cup shocks


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft