Namibia target more World Cup shocks

SHARJAH, OCT 23: Namibia coach Pierre de Bruyn revealed Friday that his World Cup history-making team has been assembled with just 18 players to choose from in the country.

Namibia, ranked a lowly 19, reached the T20 World Cup second round for the first time with an eight-wicket win over Ireland.

They now go into the Super 12 stage where they face former winners India and Pakistan as well as New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland.

"We are not an organisation with the luxury of a lot of resources around us," said De Bruyn.

"I've got 18 players to pick from in my national squad and I know what they've put in for the last three years.

"It sounds like a cliche that the hard work has paid off, but it certainly did and I'm really ecstatic for the players."

On Friday, Namibia chased down their modest target of 126 with skipper Gerhard Erasmus making an unbeaten 53.

"We are a small country, a small number of people play cricket. We should be proud of ourselves," said Erasmus. -AFP







