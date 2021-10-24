

Logo of Bangabandhu 5th Central South Asian Artistic Gymnastics unveiled

Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation is organising the championship in observance of the birth centenary of the Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

With the participation of six nations including host Bangladesh, the International Artistic Gymnastics meet is rolling in Dhaka from 27 October.

Apart from the Bangladesh gymnasts, the meet will witness Artistic performances of gymnasts from Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan Nepal and Sri Lanka in the competition.

Including 12 from Bangladesh, a total of 67 gymnasts from the six countries will fight for gold medals of each 22 events to be played in three categories, men's senior, men's junior and women.

The Minister for Foreign affairs Dr Abdul Momen will be the chief guest of the inaugural ceremony on 27 October where the State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel will be there as a special guest.

One of the big attractions of the competition will be the presence of Margarita Mamun, a Bangladeshi born Russian gymnast who won gold in the Rio Olympic 2016.

On Saturday following the logo unveiling, the organisers disclosed all about the championship in a press meet.

The President of the Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun informed that the competition was scheduled to take place in 2020 with the participation of 10 nations but was delayed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) then.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said, "It's very much appreciated that the federation taking the initiative and prepared to organise the international competition in this COVID situation. We will provide all support from the ministry to make the competition a successful one."





