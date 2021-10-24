Windies seek World Cup revival

DUBAI, OCT 23: Australia will look for misfiring David Warner to rediscover his form against South Africa in the opening second round game of the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

Australia and South Africa, who are both chasing their first T20 world title, get the Super 12 stage underway at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Defending champions West Indies then face England in Dubai in a repeat of the 2016 final in Kolkata.

Warner is a proven match-winner but has endured a miserable time in the format recently.

He was dropped by his Sunrisers Hyderabad team at the recent IPL, also played in the UAE.

Warner hasn't played an international T20 this year while, in 2020, he made just 186 runs. -AFP





