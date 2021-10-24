Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Forget the past in India match, Babar tells Pakistan team

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

DUBAI, OCT 23: Skipper Babar Azam vowed his team will not think about Pakistan's poor record against arch-rivals India when they meet in a high-octane Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai on Sunday.
Pakistan have lost all seven World Cup (50 over) clashes against India as well as five games in the Twenty20 World Cup and start as 'underdogs'.
Exuding confidence, Babar stressed that the past is irrelevant to his players.
"To be honest, what has passed is beyond us," Babar told a virtual media conference on Saturday, as both nations buzzed in anticipation of a thrilling match.
"We want to use our ability and confidence on the day of the match so that we can get a better result.
"Records are meant to be broken."
The tickets for the match were sold out within hours of going on sale after the United Arab Emirate government allowed a 70 percent crowd for the Twenty20 World Cup matches in a relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions.
The South Asian nuclear rivals have only played in multi-national events like the World Cups and the Champions Trophy as strained relations have stalled bilateral cricket since 2007.
Pakistan did tour India in 2012 for five limited over matches but ties were not fully resumed as the two nations continued to be at loggerheads over multiple issues, with the disputed region of Kashmir and terrorism heading the list.
Babar admitted it will be a match full of intensity.
"The matches between Pakistan and India are always full of intensity so we need to perform well in all three departments of the game," said Babar.
The second round matches -- Super 12 Stage -- start on Saturday with Australia taking on South Africa in Abu Dhabi while defending champions the West Indies face England in Dubai in the evening match in Group 1.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the other two teams in the Group.
Former champions India and Pakistan are placed in Group 2 along with New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland and Namibia, who both came through the qualifying stage.
Babar announced 12 for the match with hard-hitters Haider Ali and Asif Ali competing to make the final eleven.
"The boys are excited to play the World Cup and we have a crucial match on Sunday," said Babar, who will be leading Pakistan for the first time in a senior World Cup match.
"A winning impact is necessary and then we will go match by match."
Babar said Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan -- who led the country to victory in the 1992 World Cup -- had shared his experiences with the team.
"The Prime Minister met us before our departure and shared his experiences of the 1992 win and told us to play aggressive and fearless cricket against India."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Never Give In' is part of United's DNA: Solskjaer
Top seeds Sabalenka, Muguruza crash out in Moscow
World number one Barty pulls out of WTA Finals, ends season
Salah tells Liverpool he wants to stay but it 'doesn't depend on me'
Dybala back for Juve's trip to champions Inter
Ronaldo's duel with Salah takes centre stage as ManU face Liverpool
Messi in Marseille: Classic French rivalry has Argentine accent
Namibia target more World Cup shocks


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft