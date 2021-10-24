

Farooq, Azad elected president, gen secy of BFUJ

Besides, Dip Azad elected as Secretary General and Madhu Sudan Mandal as the vice president of BFUJ.

Pooling took place on Saturday (October 23) from 9 am to 5 pm at the National Press Club premises. Later, the results were announced around 8:30 pm.

According to the results of Dhaka Center, Omar Farooq got 674 votes for the post of president and Dip Azad got 926 votes. Vice President Madhu Sudan Mandal got 394 votes.

Sheikh Mamunur Rashid for the post of Joint Secretary General his nearest rival was Nasima Akter Some.

