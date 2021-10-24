Video
Farooq, Azad elected president, gen secy of BFUJ

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Omar Farooq was elected as the president of the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) on Saturday.
Besides, Dip Azad elected as Secretary General and Madhu Sudan Mandal as the vice president of BFUJ.
Pooling took place on Saturday (October 23) from 9 am to 5 pm at the National Press Club premises. Later, the results were announced around 8:30 pm.
According to the results of Dhaka Center, Omar Farooq got 674 votes for the post of president and Dip Azad got 926 votes. Vice President Madhu Sudan Mandal got 394 votes.
Sheikh Mamunur Rashid for the post of Joint Secretary General his nearest rival was Nasima Akter Some.
Khairuzzaman Kamal got 575 votes for the post of treasurer. Sebika Rani got 606 votes for the post of Office Secretary. M Shahjahan is closest to him, got 247 votes.



