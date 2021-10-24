Number of classes to be increased from Jan: Dipu

Minister of Education, Dipu Moni stated on Saturday that the government intends to increase the number of classes in schools and other education institutions starting in January next year.

The minister said this while talking to local journalists after inaugurating a new complex of Palli Bidyut Samiti-2 at Raldia village in Chandpur. She said it is not possible to take any immediate decision on increasing classes as some countries are seeing the third wave of Covid-19 infections.

"Classes have to be taken following health guidelines and maintaining social distance for now," said Dipu Moni.

"We don't even have enough space in classrooms to properly maintain the health guidelines. So, we'll think about increasing the number of classes from January if the Covid-19 situation remains under control," she added.

School and college students in Bangladesh returned to their classrooms on September 11 after a prolonged closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





