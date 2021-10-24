Tripura Muslim body claims mosques attacked after Bangladesh violence

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: The Tripura State Jamiat Ulama Hind, a major Muslim organization in the neighbouring Indian state, has alleged that some mosques and Muslim homes were attacked following the recent communal violence in Bangladesh.

Miscreants are trying to disturb the communal harmony in Tripura, the group said on Friday, before asking the state government to take immediate action, reports Hindustan Times. The organization also condemned the communal riots in Bangladesh. A delegation of the group submitted formal statements to Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's office as well as the state director general of police, urging them to ensure that measures are taken to stop the attacks and legal action taken against those involved in the incidents.

No one belonging to either the Hindu or the Muslim community in Tripura supports such violence in Bangladesh, Mufti Tayebur Rahman, the organization's president, told the media on Friday evening. He said that some mosques and residential areas of the Muslim community were attacked, mostly in parts of North, West and Gomati districts of Tripura.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said BJP activists are staying vigilant to ensure that such incidents do not take place. Hindustan Times could not reach top Tripura police officials for comment. -HT









