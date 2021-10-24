Vishwa Hindu Parishad writes to UN, EU to stop attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) has written to the United Nations and European Union to stop unabated Hindu genocide in Bangladesh.

In a letter to the UN Chief, United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and the European Union, the Joint General Secretary and head of international affairs of VHP, Swami Vigyananand has urged them to set up an international probe commission and send a fact finding mission to Bangladesh and put pressure on the Bangladesh government to ensure security, justice and compensation to the victims. Swami Vigyananand has sought exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime, action to proscribe Jihadi organizations and repeal of the Vested Property Act 2013.

The VHP has said that the brutal killing of innocent persons in more than 22 districts over the past 12 days, violates any notion of humanity. " The radical islamists caused despair and terror among devotees by forcibly entering places of worship during the sacred Durga Puja and vandalizing and breaking icons of deities and destroying shrines. A dozen Hindus were slaughtered, a thousand injured. Hindu women and small girls were raped in front of family members and homes and businesses were looted and burnt as well. The police and law enforcement authorities were mute spectators, intervening too late to prevent the atrocities.''









