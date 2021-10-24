Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Vishwa Hindu Parishad writes to UN, EU to stop attack on Hindus in Bangladesh

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Tripti Nath

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) has written to the United Nations and European Union to stop unabated Hindu genocide in Bangladesh.
In a letter to the UN Chief, United Nations High Commission for Human Rights and the European Union, the Joint General Secretary and head of international affairs of VHP, Swami Vigyananand has urged them to set up an international probe commission and send a fact finding mission to Bangladesh and put pressure on the Bangladesh government to ensure security, justice and compensation to the victims. Swami Vigyananand has sought exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime, action to proscribe Jihadi organizations and repeal of the Vested Property Act 2013.
The VHP has said that the brutal killing of innocent persons in more than 22 districts over the past 12 days, violates any notion of humanity. " The radical islamists caused despair and terror among devotees by forcibly entering places of worship during the sacred Durga Puja and vandalizing and breaking icons of deities and destroying shrines.  A dozen Hindus were slaughtered, a thousand injured. Hindu women and small girls were raped in front of family members and homes and businesses were looted and burnt as well. The police and law enforcement authorities were mute spectators, intervening too late to prevent the atrocities.''


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farooq, Azad elected president, gen secy of BFUJ
China passes law to cut homework pressures on students
Number of classes to be increased from Jan: Dipu
Tripura Muslim body claims mosques attacked after Bangladesh violence
Dhaka City South unit of BNP organises a programme in front of the National Press Club
Vishwa Hindu Parishad writes to UN, EU to stop attack on Hindus in Bangladesh
DU admission tests end
Fresh tenders for CPA’s six berth operators invited


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft