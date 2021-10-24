Video
Home Back Page

DU admission tests end

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Tausiful Islam

The admission tests of Dhaka University (DU) under 2020-21 academic year have come to an end on Saturday through the 'Gha' unit examination without any unexpected incidents.
The students came to the university campus at 10:00am with their guardians while the examination started at 11:00am and ended at 12:30pm.
Several student organizations including Bangladesh Chhatra League, Bangladesh Chhatra Dal, Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad and leftist organizations set up desks at different points of the campus to help the candidates finding their halls.
Led by Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, 'Gha' unit exam coordinator and Dean of Social Sciences Faculty Prof Sadeka Halim, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar, Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani and DU Teachers' Association General Secretary Prof Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan visited several centres at the Social Sciences Faculty at around 11:15pm and briefed to the journalists.
After visiting the halls, Prof Akhtaruzzaman expressed joy as the examinations held peacefully in a befitting manner.
The Vice Chancellor said the tests of 5 units for the Honours first year admission at the Dhaka University under the  2020-2021 academic year have ended through the 'Gha' unit admission test.


