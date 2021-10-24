Video
Home Back Page

All 5 active members of Mohibullah ‘killing squad’ arrested

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106
Our Correspondent

COX'S BAZAR, Oct 23: At least 19 people took part in the murder of top Rohingya leader Mohammad Mohibullah at Ukhiya here on September 29.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Naimul Haque and Commander of the 14th Armed Police Battalion (APBN) made the remarks at a press conference on Saturday. Members of the APBn arrested a member of the 'Killing Squad' in a case filed for the murder of top Rohingya leader Mohammad Mohibullah.
APBn-14 commander SP Naimul Haque said, "We have arrested a man who was directly involved in Mohibullah's killing incident. Five of them were armed. Four people, directly involved in the killing, have been arrested.
He said 19 terrorists took part in Mohibullah's assassination. They met in the Morgaz hills two days before the killings. Five people were instructed to complete the killing mission there. Five people took part in the shooting of Mohibullah. They completed the killing mission in two minutes. The rest were on guard outside.
Mohibullah, 48, led an organisation called Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights. He was shot dead around 8:30pm on September 29 at his office in the Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar.
He had represented the Rohingya community at the United Nations Human Rights Council in 2019. For years, he was one of the most prominent advocates for the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority from Myanmar. The organisation he led was founded in 2017 to document atrocities against Rohingya in their native Myanmar and give them a voice in international talks about their future.
His brother Habibullah said about 15-20 masked men were in the group who shot Mohib to death on the night of the incident.
Mohibullah's family suspects that the Bangladesh unit of the armed group the Arkan Republican Salvation Army in Myanmar is behind the murder. For long the family predicted that he would be killed by the hardliners who regularly sent him death threats.
Soon after the murder, the United Nations and the United States spoke out over the killing of the Rohingya refugee leader and called on Bangladeshi authorities to investigate his shooting.
Rafiqul Islam, a police official, told the media that Mohibullah had not filed complaints about the threats or sought police protection.


