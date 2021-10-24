Two more die, 189 infected in 24 hrs

Two more dengue patients died and 189 people were hospitalized with the disease in the 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 155 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 34 to hospitals outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 22,319 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to October 23. Among them, a total of 21,266 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 669. Of them, 500 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 169 are receiving it outside the capital.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 86 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 23 in September and 17 in October so far.

Among 22,319 infected, 4,122 dengue patients were hospitalised in the first 19 days of October, 7,841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.

Among the deaths, 79 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one each in Rajshahi, Barisal and Mymensingh divisions.





