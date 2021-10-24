Digital Hospital gives over Tk10cr cashback to patients

Digital Hospital, an innovative digital healthcare provider based in Bangladesh, has been working relentlessly towards making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone.

Apart from providing doctor consultations via chat, call and video call, Digital Hospital also provides Free Health Cashback to help support patients and their families with the financial burden of medical costs. So far, Digital Hospital settled over Tk. 10 crore in Free Health Cashback to over 8000 people, says a press release.

Focused on helping the people who need it the most, Digital Hospital's aim is to make a difference in the community by improving maternal, child and overall population health to empower people to live healthy lives by providing 24/7 holistic healthcare solutions via the Digital Hospital App.

However, since medical expense is a primary concern for many, Digital hospital has also introduced Free Health Cashback - a feature that allows patients to avail cashback against their medical expenses using the Digital Hospital App.

Starting from hospital bills, diagnostic tests, maternity and COVID-19 isolation, the Free Health Cashback can be availed in any of the mentioned categories by simply submitting the relevant documents via the Digital Hospital App. Around 75% of the claims are received and settled completely digitally through the app. The total amount of Free Health Cashback ranging from Tk. 4,000 to 250,000, can be availed by subscribing to the different packages of Digital Hospital.

On an average, a household spends 7.5% of its total income on healthcare and the poorest 20% spent approximately 13.5% of their income for the same . Furthermore, Healthcare expenditures add another 5.8 million people to the extreme poverty and out-of-pocket costs are the key factor discouraging parents from taking children for medical treatment, impacting poor more than rich families . Therefore, support with health financing can be highly beneficial for many people.

A women had conceived at the end of 2020 and both her and her husband became a bit worried as consulting doctors in person during the pandemic was quite risky. That is when she bought the Ami Gold package and after having the baby had applied for the Free Health Cashback for her maternity expenditure. Soon after she received Tk. 15,000 as cashback, said the press release.