Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 24 October, 2021, 5:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Digital Hospital gives over Tk10cr cashback to patients

Published : Sunday, 24 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

Digital Hospital, an innovative digital healthcare provider based in Bangladesh, has been working relentlessly towards making quality healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone.
Apart from providing doctor consultations via chat, call and video call, Digital Hospital also provides Free Health Cashback to help support patients and their families with the financial burden of medical costs.  So far, Digital Hospital settled over Tk. 10 crore in Free Health Cashback to over 8000 people, says a press release.
Focused on helping the people who need it the most, Digital Hospital's aim is to make a difference in the community by improving maternal, child and overall population health to empower people to live healthy lives by providing 24/7 holistic healthcare solutions via the Digital Hospital App.
However, since medical expense is a primary concern for many, Digital hospital has also introduced Free Health Cashback - a feature that allows patients to avail cashback against their medical expenses using the Digital Hospital App.
Starting from hospital bills, diagnostic tests, maternity and COVID-19 isolation, the Free Health Cashback can be availed in any of the mentioned categories by simply submitting the relevant documents via the Digital Hospital App. Around 75% of the claims are received and settled completely digitally through the app. The total amount of Free Health Cashback ranging from Tk. 4,000 to 250,000, can be availed by subscribing to the different packages of Digital Hospital.
On an average, a household spends 7.5% of its total income on healthcare and the poorest 20% spent approximately 13.5% of their income for the same . Furthermore, Healthcare expenditures add another 5.8 million people to the extreme poverty  and out-of-pocket costs are the key factor discouraging parents from taking children for medical treatment, impacting poor more than rich families .  Therefore, support with health financing can be highly beneficial for many people.
A women had conceived at the end of 2020 and both her and her husband became a bit worried as consulting doctors in person during the pandemic was quite risky. That is when she bought the Ami Gold package and after having the baby had applied for the Free Health Cashback for her maternity expenditure. Soon after she received Tk. 15,000 as cashback, said the press release.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital Hospital gives over Tk10cr cashback to patients
US-Bangla to launch Dhaka-Male flights
Walton starts exporting fans to Africa’s Mali
BD to formulate integrated energy sector master plan
Eurozone growth slows as prices jump on supply problems
SBAC holds its 8th AGM
City Bank, HCCBL inks MoU for ‘Mujibpedia’
FSIBL donates 90pcs oxygen concentrators to hospitals


Latest News
Khandaker Mushtaq's Cumilla house gheraoed
England bowl out West Indies for 55, win by 6 wkts
IU student arrested for spreading rumor on social media
Bangladesh a shining example of communal harmony: BGMEA
Investors lose Tk 10,261 crore at DSE in one week
No shortage of vaccines in Bangladesh: FM
Dengue claims 2 more lives
N Korea slams US for supporting Taiwan in nod to ally China
BNP’s comments seem they know how Cumilla’s incident carried out: Hasan
Mamata to visit poll-bound Goa on Oct 28 to 'defeat BJP'
Most Read News
COP 26 and climate justice for Bangladesh
DMP arrests 35 for consuming, selling drug in city
China passes law to cut homework pressure on students
Pfizer's COVID vaccine 90% effective in younger children
This pickup van overturned after crashing into a roadside tree on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
Unable to repay debt, man kills wife in Pirojpur
BGB member 'commits suicide' posting Facebook status
One injured dies at DMCH
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060
Govt mulls increasing classes in January: Dipu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft