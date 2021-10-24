US-Bangla to launch Dhaka-Male flights

US-Bangla Airlines is one of leading the private airlines in Bangladesh. US-Bangla Airlines is going to start direct flights from Dhaka to Male, the capital of Maldives, for the first time from November 19, 2021.

US-Bangla is giving the opportunity to domestic tourists to visit Maldives, one of the attractive destinations in Asia, at minimum cost. The US-Bangla holiday packages in Maldives will be effective from November 19 to December 20, says a press release.

The number of travel thirsty Bangladeshi tourists is increasing day by day. A minimum of Taka 58,990 per person has been fixed to make travel to the Maldives enjoyable. Staying for two nights and three days, Dhaka-Male-Dhaka with all kinds of taxes, air ticket, airport-hotel-airport travel, breakfast and many other facilities are available in the tour package. It may be mentioned here that US-Bangla Airlines is going to start operating flights on Dhaka-Male-Dhaka route three days a week from November 19.

US-Bangla Airlines has been working for the development of the domestic tourism industry from the very beginning. US-Bangla is giving the opportunity to domestic tourists to visit different countries at low cost along with the development of domestic tourism from the realization of "knowing the country and also knowing abroad".

US-Bangla's holiday packages are also offering six months interest free EMI facility through various banks and financial institutions for the convenience of tourists.

Contact any sales office of the airline for any information regarding the package. Accept your travel package today by calling 01777777881-883 or hotline 13605.





