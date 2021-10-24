BD to formulate integrated energy sector master plan

Bangladesh is moving towards formulating an integrated energy and power sector master plan with a focus on the "3E+S" concept, JICA said in a recent statement.

It will ensure "Energy Security," "Economic Efficiency," and "Environment" safety said JICA in an official statement. In view of the need for a long-term low-carbon energy policy, JICA will support formulation of the integrated energy and power master plan, it said in this regard

As per official sources, Tokyo-based consulting firm Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ), has started the work following an agreement that Bangladesh signed with JICA on March 15 this year.

JICA is supposed to complete the formulation of the integrated energy and power master plan by December 2022. It has been funding the entire project through a grant. It also provided all financial and technical support for formulating all the previous power system master plans (PSMPs) until 2016.

Bangladesh prepared two separate master plans-one for the energy sector and another for power sector-but many missing links and lack of coordination have creating imbalance between the energy and power sector's growth.

For the first time, the government is going to formulate an integrated master plan putting equal emphasis on development of both the sectors in order to support the current robust economic growth," said Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell.

Following imbalanced growth in power and energy sectors in the last one and a half decades, energy experts were urging to formulate an integrated plan to bring coordination among the two.

In the last 12-13 years, the country's power sector witnessed a robust growth with increased power generation from 4,500 MW to 21,000 MW while growth in the energy sector remained insignificant because new discovery in gas sector was not made nor low cost primary fuel was ensured.

Officials said Bangladesh has to import a significant amount of primary fuel now-specially, liquid petroleum, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coal-to meet the demand of the power and industry sector.

Welcoming the move for an integrated master plan energy expert Dr. Tamim said this will definitely bring a positive impact on ensuring low cost primary energy for affordable power generation.

The JICA consulting firm will work through a joint coordination committee comprising energy division and power division where both energy and power secretaries will hold the position of co-chairs. A number of working groups will be working with JICA team to formulate the integrated plan.

A calculation on financial cost and benefit for implementing different scenario-based plans will be another task of the plan giving an overview of supply and demand for the timeframe midpoints in 2030, 2041 and 2050, said the officials.

Currently, the country's power generation capacity is about 21,395 MW, of which about 50 per cent of power (10,869 MW) is being generated from gas while less than 10 per cent (1,768 MW) is from coal, about 30 per cent of power is generated from imported liquid fuel. -UNB





